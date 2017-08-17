Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Fully recovered from ankle surgery
Yabusele has fully recovered from ankle surgery and will take part in Monday's informal practices, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
This is great news for the Celtics' 2016 first-round pick, as foot problems prevented him from participating in this year's summer league, and he'll now get to spend some extended time with the team through training camp. Boston, however, is loaded in the frontcourt, and Yabusele will likely struggle to find quality minutes in his debut season with the team, so some extended time in the G League could be on the horizon for the rookie.
