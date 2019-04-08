Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Likely to return for season finale
Yabusele (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Yabusele failed to see any action after being tagged as questionable for Sunday's matchup, but he appears to have a better chance to play Tuesday in Boston's final regular-season contest. Assuming he ultimately gains clearance, he should have an opportunity for big minutes with most of the Celtics' key rotation players sitting out.
