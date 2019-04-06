Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Listed as questionable Sunday
Yabusele is questionable for Sunday's game against Orlando with a sore left foot, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Yabusele appears to have suffered a minor foot injury during Friday's game against Indiana. Considering he's averaging just 5.7 minutes per game, an absence by Yabusele likely wouldn't have much of an effect on Boston's rotations.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Off injury report•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable with illness•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores five points in five minutes•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores four in win•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Removed from injury report•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...