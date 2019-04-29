Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Logs three minutes in Game 1
Yabusele (back) secured a rebound in three minutes in Game 1 against Milwaukee on Sunday.
Yabusele missed the last four contests due to a sore back, but he briefly checked into Sunday's matchup, proving his health. Though the back issue appears to be behind him, Yabusele is unlikely to play much of a role for the Celtics in the postseason.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Enters starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Available for season finale•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Likely to return for season finale•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Listed as questionable Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...