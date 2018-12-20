Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Not on injury report
Yabusele is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Milwaukee, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
Yabusele has missed the last five games with an ankle injury, but he's apparently made significant progress in recent days and will be an option off the bench Friday. Yabusele's minutes will likely remain limited, but with Aron Baynes and Al Horford out -- and Marcus Morris questionable -- he could see some reserve minutes.
