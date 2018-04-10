Yabusele (knee) will not play in the Celtics' final two regular-season games but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Though Yabusele's MRI came back clean, he's apparently still experiencing significant discomfort. So, the team will opt to rest him for the final two games of the regular season in hopes he'll be ready for the playoffs.