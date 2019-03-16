Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Out Saturday
Yabusele (illness) will be inactive for Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Yabusele was one of a few Celtics on the injury report due to an illness, but will the only one unable to play. Consider him day-to-day heading into Monday's matchup with the Nuggets.
