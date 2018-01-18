Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Out Thursday vs. Sixers
Yabusele (illness) will not play during Thursday's game against the 76ers, voice of the Celtics Sean Grande reports.
Yabusele is apparently still feeling too ill to participate Thursday. He hasn't been a consistent part of Boston's rotation lately, so his absence shouldn't cause much of a shakeup.
