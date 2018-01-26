Play

Yabusele is recovering from a sprained ankle and will not join the team for their two-game road trip, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Yabusele has seen just spot minutes with the Celtics this year, so his absence shouldn't change the team's rotation much. That said, Daniel Theis will likely continue to see extra minutes in his stead.

