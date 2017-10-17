Yabusele is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers.

Considering it's an illness, it likely won't keep Yabusele on the sidelines for long, though with the Celtics opening the season on a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he is also forced to miss Wednesday's tilt with the Bucks. Consider him questionable Wednesday for the time being, but another update will likely be provided following the team's morning shootaround.