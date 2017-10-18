Yabusele (illness) participated in warmups prior to Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Yabusele missed Tuesday's season opener against the Cavaliers. He should still be considered questionable for Wednesday's game until further notice, but the fact that he's out on the floor warming up is a good sign for his availability. With Gordon Hayward (ankle) out indefinitely, coach Brad Stevens will probably have to get a little creative with his rotation, which could result in Yabusele seeing some run.