Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Participates in warmups Wednesday
Yabusele (illness) participated in warmups prior to Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Yabusele missed Tuesday's season opener against the Cavaliers. He should still be considered questionable for Wednesday's game until further notice, but the fact that he's out on the floor warming up is a good sign for his availability. With Gordon Hayward (ankle) out indefinitely, coach Brad Stevens will probably have to get a little creative with his rotation, which could result in Yabusele seeing some run.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Fully recovered from ankle surgery•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Signs contract with Celtics•
-
Guerschon Yabusele: Will not play in summer league•
-
Guerschon Yabusele: Doubtful for summer league following foot surgery•
-
Guerschon Yabusele: First D-League game on Friday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....