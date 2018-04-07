Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Plays 24 minutes in start
Yabusele contributed six points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 111-104 victory over the Bulls.
Yabusele moved into the starting lineup with both Jayson Tatum and Al Horford out due to rest. He could see some additional playing time over the final games of the regular season with the Celtics having nothing to play for. He doesn't provide much in terms of scoring but has the ability to do a bit of everything, making him an interesting player to stream.
