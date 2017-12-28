Yabusele delivered three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over a career-high 10 minutes in Wednesday's 102-91 win over the Hornets.

The Dancing Bear was on the floor! Yabusele, or should we say "Dabusele," drained another three during the rookie's career-high 10 minutes of play. With Marcus Morris (knee), Jaylen Brown (knee) and Semi Ojeleye (back) all out, it was time for the energetic Frechman to hit the dance floor. While the post-three dance is always entertaining, coach Brad Stevens was probably happier with the three rebounds. Yabusele's minutes tonight versus the Rockets will probably once again depend on the health of his injured teammates. The Dancing Bear has only seen action in 15 games this season.