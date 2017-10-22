Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Plays just three minutes Friday
Yabusele (illness) posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and two turnovers across three minutes during Friday's matchup with the 76ers.
Yabusele dealt with an illness over the first few games of the season, but it appears he's now back to full strength. While that's certainly a positive, he's still not looking like a regular member of the Celtics' frontcourt rotation, which should keep him off the fantasy radar for the time being.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Participates in warmups Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Fully recovered from ankle surgery•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Signs contract with Celtics•
-
Guerschon Yabusele: Will not play in summer league•
-
Guerschon Yabusele: Doubtful for summer league following foot surgery•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....