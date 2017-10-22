Yabusele (illness) posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and two turnovers across three minutes during Friday's matchup with the 76ers.

Yabusele dealt with an illness over the first few games of the season, but it appears he's now back to full strength. While that's certainly a positive, he's still not looking like a regular member of the Celtics' frontcourt rotation, which should keep him off the fantasy radar for the time being.