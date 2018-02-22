Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Posts 24 and 9 in Red Claws loss
Yabusele delivered 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 41 minutes in Maine's Wednesday's 105-98 loss at Long Island.
The Dancing Bear displayed his usual versatility, scoring inside and from behind the arc. It's expected that Yabusele will stay with Red Claws for at least a few more games to experience maximum playing time. Over his last 15 games with the parent club, Yabusele saw playing time in only four matches, averaging 6.5 minutes in those contests. Look for him to play 35+ minutes during each of his next Red Claw contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Remains with Red Claws•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Delivers in game back•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G-League•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Probable Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Out with ankle injury for road trip•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Rejoins team, but questionable Sunday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...