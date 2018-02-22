Yabusele delivered 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 41 minutes in Maine's Wednesday's 105-98 loss at Long Island.

The Dancing Bear displayed his usual versatility, scoring inside and from behind the arc. It's expected that Yabusele will stay with Red Claws for at least a few more games to experience maximum playing time. Over his last 15 games with the parent club, Yabusele saw playing time in only four matches, averaging 6.5 minutes in those contests. Look for him to play 35+ minutes during each of his next Red Claw contests.