Yabusele (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Knicks.

Yabusele has been unavailable over the past two games due to an ankle injury, though has apparently recovered enough to take the floor if needed. That said, he's only played a minimal role with the team, appearing in 18 contests and averaging 4.7 minutes per appearance.

