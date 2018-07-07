Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Quality outing Friday
Yabusele posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 95-89 summer league victory over the 76ers.
The 16th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, Yabusele played just 235 minutes with the Celtics last season, spending much of the year in the G-League. For the Maine Red Claws, he averaged 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals. He also hit a solid 36.4 percent of his 6.3 three-point attempts per game. That said, considering the Celtics' depth, it will be hard for Yabusele to find significant run next season.
