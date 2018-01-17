Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable with illness vs. Philly
Yabusele is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the 76ers due to an illness.
It's unclear how serious the illness is, though it's apparently bad enough for Yabusele to possibly miss Thursday's game. More word on his availability should arrive following morning shootaround.
