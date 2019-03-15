Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable with illness
Yabusele is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks due to an illness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
An illness that is affecting Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis has made its way to Yabusele. If he's unable to play, Aron Baynes and Semi Ojeleye could see some extra time.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores five points in five minutes•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores four in win•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Removed from injury report•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: To be available Friday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Seen without walking boot•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.