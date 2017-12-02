Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Recalled from G-League
Yabusele was recalled from the G-League's Maine Red Claws on Saturday.
Yabusele was sent down to the G-League to take part in the Red Claws' game. In the two appearances he's made in Maine this season, Yabusele is averaging 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the G-League and the NBA as the season continues.
