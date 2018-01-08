Yabusele was recalled from the G-League on Monday.

Yabusele recently went down for a one-game stint in the G-League, posting 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks across 31 minutes Sunday. However, he'll now be brought back up to the Celtics ahead of Thursday's matchup against the 76ers and should act as emergency depth in the frontcourt. Yabusele has played in just two of the Celtics' last five games, logging only seven minutes in total.