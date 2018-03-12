Yabusele (illness) was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

Yabusele missed his last G-League game with an illness, but appears to be back to full strength and will rejoin the Celtics as a reserve option in the frontcourt. Boston's depth just took a significant hit following the season-ending knee injury to Daniel Theis, which will likely allow Yabusele to see at least a handful of minutes in the regular rotation. Greg Monroe still appears likely to benefit the most, bu again, Yabusele should also take on a few extra minutes. So far this season, Yabusele has averaged just 5.0 minutes across 22 games at the big league level.

