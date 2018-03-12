Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Recalled from G-League
Yabusele (illness) was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.
Yabusele missed his last G-League game with an illness, but appears to be back to full strength and will rejoin the Celtics as a reserve option in the frontcourt. Boston's depth just took a significant hit following the season-ending knee injury to Daniel Theis, which will likely allow Yabusele to see at least a handful of minutes in the regular rotation. Greg Monroe still appears likely to benefit the most, bu again, Yabusele should also take on a few extra minutes. So far this season, Yabusele has averaged just 5.0 minutes across 22 games at the big league level.
More News
-
Guerschon Yabusele: Missed Friday due to illness•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: 23 and 16 in win•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Posts 24 and 9 in Red Claws loss•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Remains with Red Claws•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Delivers in game back•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G-League•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...