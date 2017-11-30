Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Recalled from G-League
Yabusele was recalled from the G-League on Thursday.
Yabusele was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday and has made only seven appearances this year. He'll likely continue to struggle seeing the court deep into the season, even if he isn't sent to the G-League again.
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.