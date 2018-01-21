Yabusele (illness) was recalled from the G League's Maine Red Claws on Sunday, but is listed as questionable for the Celtics' game at 1 p.m. EST against the Magic.

Yabusele fell ill earlier this week and missed the Celtics' loss Thursday against the 76ers, but he looked healthy while playing 31 minutes for the Red Claws on Saturday in their win over the Westchester Knicks. During that contest, Yabusele contributed a team-high 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist. Assuming he's not feeling too lethargic the day after the game, he should be available off the bench Sunday for the Celtics, though it's unlikely Yabusele will be included in head coach Brad Stevens' rotation.