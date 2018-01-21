Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Rejoins team, but questionable Sunday
Yabusele (illness) was recalled from the G League's Maine Red Claws on Sunday, but is listed as questionable for the Celtics' game at 1 p.m. EST against the Magic.
Yabusele fell ill earlier this week and missed the Celtics' loss Thursday against the 76ers, but he looked healthy while playing 31 minutes for the Red Claws on Saturday in their win over the Westchester Knicks. During that contest, Yabusele contributed a team-high 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist. Assuming he's not feeling too lethargic the day after the game, he should be available off the bench Sunday for the Celtics, though it's unlikely Yabusele will be included in head coach Brad Stevens' rotation.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G-League•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Out Thursday vs. Sixers•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable with illness vs. Philly•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Sent to G-League•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Recalled from G-League•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Sent back to G-League•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...