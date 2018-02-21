Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Remains with Red Claws
Yabusele remains with the Red Claws as the Celtics come out of the All-Star break.
Yabusele was assigned to the G-League back on Feb. 10, and it looks as though he'll remain in Maine for the time being, as the return of Marcus Smart (hand) from injury, coupled with the addition of Greg Monroe, likely means his opportunity for minutes at the NBA has dried up. The rookie will likely rejoin the Celtics in the semi-near future, but he can be safely ignored in season-long leagues, as has been the case for virtually the entire season.
