Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Removed from injury report
Yabusele isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report prior to Sunday's game against the Hornets.
It indicates that Yabusele experienced no setbacks with his ankle after producing five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) in his five minutes off the bench Friday in the Celtics' 120-107 loss to the Bucks. The appearance ended a five-game absence for the second-year big man, who isn't expected to hold a major role in the rotation Sunday even with Aron Baynes (hand) ruled out and Al Horford (kneecap) probable to play.
