Yabusele isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report prior to Sunday's game against the Hornets.

It indicates that Yabusele experienced no setbacks with his ankle after producing five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) in his five minutes off the bench Friday in the Celtics' 120-107 loss to the Bucks. The appearance ended a five-game absence for the second-year big man, who isn't expected to hold a major role in the rotation Sunday even with Aron Baynes (hand) ruled out and Al Horford (kneecap) probable to play.