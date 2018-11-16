Yabusele banged out 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 home loss to Raptors 905.

The Dancing Bear's return to Maine was a bit of a disappointment with the Red Claws dropping to 1-4. Yabusele was one of three Celtics assigned to Maine for a boost in playing time. He'll hope to improve his three point shooting in the second game of the back-to-back homestand Friday versus the Mad Ants.