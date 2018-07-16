Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Rounds off campaign solidly Sunday
Yabusele finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 95-80 summer league loss to Portland.
Yabusele finished off his summer league campaign with another solid outing, once again proving that he is worthy of a roster spot once the regular season begins. He is almost certainly going to remain a deeper option, however, an injury or two could free up some time for him.
