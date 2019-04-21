Yabusele (back) won't play in Sunday's Game 4 against Indiana, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Yabusele was questionable entering Sunday's game due to his sore back. His absence shouldn't impact the team much at all since he hasn't seen any action off the bench in the first-three games of the series. Yabusele's next chance to play will either be in Game 5 on Wednesday or in Round 2 against Milwaukee, depending on if the Celtics win Sunday's tilt.