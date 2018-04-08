Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Yabusele saw his most extensive playing time of the season Friday with Al Horford (rest) out of the lineup, posting six points, six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes. However, it appears he may have tweaked his knee a bit and will now sit out as a precautionary measure Sunday. According to Jay King of MassLive.com, an MRI on the knee came back clean, so there's a chance Yabuseles is able to return ahead of the Celtics' back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday to close out the regular season.