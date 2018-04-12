Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores 16 points in start versus Nets
Yabusele scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in addition to five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 win over the Nets.
Yabusele got the starting nod with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris all resting. He came through with a rather well-rounded line for the night, finishing second on the team in scoring while chipping in some useful defensive stats. Yabusele should play a minuscule role during the playoffs, when the team's full complement of frontcourt options are available.
