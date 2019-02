Yabusele totaled five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in five minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 loss to the Raptors.

Yabusele has appeared in 31 of 61 tilts thus far this season while earning double-digit minutes just five times. The 23-year-old big man is buried on the depth chart and can be left on waiver wires.