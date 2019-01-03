Yabusele eked out four points (2-2 FG), one rebound, one assist and one block over 11 minutes in Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Timberwolves.

The Dancing Bear still hasn't done much on-court dancing despite recent injuries to Aron Baynes (hand), Al Horford (knee) and now Marcus Morris (neck). Over Boston's last six contests, Yabusele has averaged only seven minutes per game with one DNP. Yabusele and his teammates will stay at home to face the Mavericks Friday night.