Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores four in win
Yabusele eked out four points (2-2 FG), one rebound, one assist and one block over 11 minutes in Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Timberwolves.
The Dancing Bear still hasn't done much on-court dancing despite recent injuries to Aron Baynes (hand), Al Horford (knee) and now Marcus Morris (neck). Over Boston's last six contests, Yabusele has averaged only seven minutes per game with one DNP. Yabusele and his teammates will stay at home to face the Mavericks Friday night.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Removed from injury report•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: To be available Friday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Seen without walking boot•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Set for extended absence•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Recalled from G League•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.