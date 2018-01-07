Yabusele was assigned to the G League's Maine Red Claws on Sunday.

Yabusele has bounced back and forth between the G League and NBA on multiple occasions this season and will again head back to the developmental league Sunday. The 22-year-old has appeared in 17 games for the Celtics this year, averaging 1.9 points and 1.5 rebounds over 4.9 minutes per game.