Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Sent back to G League
Yabusele was assigned to the G League's Maine Red Claws on Sunday.
Yabusele has bounced back and forth between the G League and NBA on multiple occasions this season and will again head back to the developmental league Sunday. The 22-year-old has appeared in 17 games for the Celtics this year, averaging 1.9 points and 1.5 rebounds over 4.9 minutes per game.
