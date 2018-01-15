Yabusele was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

Yabusele has logged a total of nine minutes over the Celtics last four games, so he'll head to the G-League in order to see extended playing time and work on his overall development. He'll likely be recalled in short order, though even when that happens, Yabusele won't be someone to consider for fantasy purposes.

