Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Sent to G-League
Yabusele was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Yabusele has seen the court just twice over the Celtics' last 10 games, logging a total of 15 minutes. For that reason, he'll head to the G-League, which allows him the opportunity for extended playing time and the chance to work on his overall development. Once recalled, Yabusele should remain outside the rotation and won't be a fantasy commodity unless a few injuries occur.
