Coach Brad Stevens said Yabusele suffered "bad" ankle sprain and "will be out a while," A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Yabusele suffered the injury going for a block during the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Bulls. While the soon-to-be 23-year-old avoided a fracture, he's still expected to miss an extended period of time given the severity of the sprain. He was averaging just 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds across 5.4 minutes per game prior to injuring himself.