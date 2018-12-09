Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Set for extended absence
Coach Brad Stevens said Yabusele suffered "bad" ankle sprain and "will be out a while," A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Yabusele suffered the injury going for a block during the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Bulls. While the soon-to-be 23-year-old avoided a fracture, he's still expected to miss an extended period of time given the severity of the sprain. He was averaging just 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds across 5.4 minutes per game prior to injuring himself.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Returns to G League, scores 16•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G League•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Collects sixth DNP in loss at Portland•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Cleared for training camp•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Has left hand wrapped•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...