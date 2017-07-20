Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Signs contract with Celtics
Yabusele (foot) signed a contract with the Celtics on Thursday.
The terms of Yabusele's deal haven't been disclosed, so it remains to be seen if it's a guaranteed contract for the upcoming season or if it's a two-way pact that'd keep him in the G-League for most of the year. Either way, Yabusele will be with the Celtics during training camp after being the 16th overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft. Last season, Yabusele played for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, before coming to the United States to play for the Maine Red Claws in the G-League. With the Red Claws, Yabusele averaged 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 27.3 minutes, while also shooting 49 percent from the floor. Even if he does make the Celtics' regular-season roster, Yabusele could struggle to field minutes in a loaded frontcourt.
