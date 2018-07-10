Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Solid summer league performance against Hornets
Yabusele scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 100-80 summer league win over the Hornets.
The 22-year-old has been healthy and effective as the starting center for Boston's summer league squad, and Yabusele is making a solid case for a roster spot in the NBA this season. If he does win a spot on the Celtics' bench, minutes will be hard to come by behind Al Horford, Greg Monroe and Aron Baynes, but Yabusele's development will be more important than any short-term production the 2016 first-round pick can provide.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Quality outing Friday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores 16 points in start versus Nets•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Out for regular season•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...