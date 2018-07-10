Yabusele scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 100-80 summer league win over the Hornets.

The 22-year-old has been healthy and effective as the starting center for Boston's summer league squad, and Yabusele is making a solid case for a roster spot in the NBA this season. If he does win a spot on the Celtics' bench, minutes will be hard to come by behind Al Horford, Greg Monroe and Aron Baynes, but Yabusele's development will be more important than any short-term production the 2016 first-round pick can provide.