Yabusele will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's tilt against the Wizards, Celtics play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.

With the likes of Al Horford (illness), Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Daniel Theis (knee) all ruled out, coach Brad Stevens has to dig deep into his reserves against Washington. That's resulted in Yabusele drawing a start at power forward. He's had a bigger presence in the G-League than at the NBA level, averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 boards, 3.0 combined steals/blocks and 2.3 threes across 35.4 minutes per game with the Maine Red Claws this season. He's never played more than 11 minutes in an NBA game, posting four points and three rebounds in 11 minutes Feb. 6 against the Raptors, but should see more run than that Wednesday.