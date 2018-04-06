Yabusele will draw the start during Friday's contest against the Bulls, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

With both Al Horford and Jayson Tatum out for rest, coach Brad Stevens will opt to start Yabusele and Marcus Morris at the two forward spots. In the five games that Yabusele has seen a double-digit workload, he's averaged 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.2 minutes.