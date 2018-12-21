Yabusele participated in shootaround and is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Bucks.

This was expected given Yabusele's absence from the injury report Thursday after he missed the last five games while nursing an ankle injury. Yabusele isn't expected to play a significant role off the bench Friday, but with numerous injuries hitting Boston's frontcourt, he could be called upon to see some limited action.

