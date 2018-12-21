Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: To be available Friday
Yabusele participated in shootaround and is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Bucks.
This was expected given Yabusele's absence from the injury report Thursday after he missed the last five games while nursing an ankle injury. Yabusele isn't expected to play a significant role off the bench Friday, but with numerous injuries hitting Boston's frontcourt, he could be called upon to see some limited action.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Seen without walking boot•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Set for extended absence•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Returns to G League, scores 16•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G League•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...