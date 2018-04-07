Yabusele experienced knee soreness following Friday's game against Chicago and is slated to undergo a precautionary MRI, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Yabusele played a solid 25 minutes in a start Friday, providing six points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist. There isn't much concern surrounding the injury, but he'll undergo an MRI for precautionary reasons. As a result, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.