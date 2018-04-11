Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Upgraded to questionable
Yabusele (knee) who was expected to be out for the regular season, has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's season finale against the Nets.
It seemed likely the team would opt to sit Yabusele, who is dealing with a knee injury, until the postseason. But, he's apparently recovered faster than expected and could end up seeing the floor. More information should arrive closer to tipoff.
