Yabusele (knee) will play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nets and will start at power forward, Sean Grande of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Yabusele missed the last two games with a lingering knee injury, but was able to go through pregame warmups Wednesday without issue and has now been cleared for a return. With the Celtics opting to rest Al Horford and Jayson Tatum in the frontcourt, Yabusele will get the call to join the top unit and should be in line for an extended workload to close out the regular season.