Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Will start Wednesday
Yabusele will draw the start Wednesday against the Jazz in place of the injured Al Horford (ankle).
Yabusele will draw his second career start on Wednesday after Al Horford was a late scratch with a sprained ankle. In his only previous start, Yabusele saw 18 minutes, and posted a respectable line of four points, five assists and three rebounds. He likely will see a similar role, sharing the frontcourt minutes with Aron Baynes and Greg Monroe.
