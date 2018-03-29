Yabusele will draw the start Wednesday against the Jazz in place of the injured Al Horford (ankle).

Yabusele will draw his second career start on Wednesday after Al Horford was a late scratch with a sprained ankle. In his only previous start, Yabusele saw 18 minutes, and posted a respectable line of four points, five assists and three rebounds. He likely will see a similar role, sharing the frontcourt minutes with Aron Baynes and Greg Monroe.