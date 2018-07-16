Celtics' Hassan Martin: Within inches of a double-double Sunday

Martin compiled 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 95-80 summer league loss to Portland.

Martin played a team-high 31 minutes Sunday, finishing with an impressive line. He quietly put up some handy production across the summer league campaign, albeit on low volume. He shot the ball exceptionally from both the field and the charity stripe while chipping in some rebounds and blocks. Nonetheless, he is merely trying to make a training camp at this stage and warrants no attention in fantasy circles.