Gonzalez provided six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 103-95 win over the Pacers.

Gonzalez was held to single digits in the scoring column after putting up 10 points in two straight contests, but he managed to make an impact on the glass. He also saw his largest workload of the 2025-26 season after averaging 22.0 minutes over his previous four matchups. Gonzalez likely saw a slight uptick in minutes Monday due to the absence of Jordan Walsh (illness), but the rookie should remain a key piece of the team's rotation even after Walsh returns.