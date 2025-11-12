default-cbs-image
Gonzalez (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez was previously listed as probable, so it's no surprise to see him available for the contest. The rookie has appeared in eight straight games, averaging 3.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over 11.1 minutes.

