Gonzalez ended with four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one assist in 10 minutes during Spain's 108-106 loss to Greece in Tuesday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Gonzalez continues to stay busy this summer, participating in both FIBA qualifiers for Spain and the Summer League for the Celtics earlier this offseason. With Jaylen Brown having since been dealt to the 76ers, Gonzalez is looking to make an impression for Boston's starting job at shooting guard in favor of Baylor Scheierman.